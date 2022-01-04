© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

City of Big Bear Lake 'Aggressively Enforcing' Illegal Parking and Unauthorized Snow Play

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published January 4, 2022 at 6:11 PM PST
image001.jpg
Ryan Orr
/
City of Big Bear Lake
Vehicles parked on the side of a road in the City of Big Bear Lake.

The City of Big Bear Lake is asking visitors to be more vigilant about where they park and go sledding.

The request is part of the city's initiative to stop illegal parking and prevent visitors from using unauthorized areas for snow play. Ryan Orr is a Public Information Officer with the City of Big Bear Lake. He says, "We just simply want to encourage and educate folks to be mindful and careful when they want to come up and play in the snow."

According to Orr, the city has issued over 600 parking citations since Dec. 17. "Citations are the last option; we really want to educate the folks. It's common sense; treat our mountain just like you'd treat your own home. Don't park on someone's grass/lawn, don't park right under a no parking sign, you know, don't block the roadway, and please don't sled in areas that could endanger your family and others," said Orr.

Orr says Individuals sledding by roadways is a safety concern for the city and made these recommendations if you're trying to find a nice sledding spot. "The safest thing would be to find a designated parking area. There's plenty in the village and then walking into the public forest to a distance away from roadways, and then there are several places to safely enjoy sledding and snow play."

CLICK HERE for a list of legal snow play areas listed by the Big Bear Grizzley newspaper.

CLICK HERE for more information on the San Bernardino National Forest Rim of the World Snow Play Area.

CLICK HERE for a list of snow play essentials listed by the San Bernardino National Forest.

Tags

Local NewsSan Bernardino mountainsCity of Big Bear Lake
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden