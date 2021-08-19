Danelle Harrison Named New Forest Supervisor of the SB National Forest

KVCR's Jonathan Linden spoke to Supervisor Harrison to learn more about her role and what she has planned. As Forest Supervisor for the San Bernardino National Forest, Harrison will oversee a large staff covering all aspects of the Forest, including fire and aviation management, recreation, natural resource management, partnerships, and community affairs.

Supervisor Harrison has had a long distinguished career with the U.S. Forest Service and started in 1999. Most recently, she was the post-fire recovery coordinator in the Pacific Southwest Region. Since then, she's enjoyed a wide variety of experience, such as conducting entomological research at the Forest Service's Southern Research Station in Louisiana, serving as a pre-sale forester on the Green Mountain National Forest in Vermont, and leading an integrated resource restoration pilot program for the agency out of its Washington D.C. headquarters.

Harrison was later the Deputy Forest Supervisor on the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit and has served as an acting forest supervisor on the Cleveland and Modoc national forests. Her education includes a Bachelor of Science degree in Forest Resource Management from Tuskegee University and a Master of Science degree in Urban Forestry from Southern University and A&M College.