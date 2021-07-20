-
Caltrans would like to extend the Brightline West high-speed rail project from Apple Valley to Rancho Cucamonga.The proposed project called the Cajon Pass…
-
CalTrans has installed a sign on State Route 38 to honor the memory of a Mentone based U.S. Forest Service firefighter. The sign in honor of U.S. Forest…
-
Cal Trans plans to repair more than 30 miles of cracked and battered pavement on two of the Inland Empire's busiest freeways. That's following an award of…
-
As more Californians do more bicycling and walking, the California Department of Transportation has begun increasing its focus and attention on…