Fire Restrictions Lowered in San Bernardino National Forest

Zach Behrens / San Bernardino National Forest A sign in the San Bernardino National Forest listing different fire restrictions.

The announcement comes as the forest received significant rain and snowfall in December.

Zach Behrens is a Public Information Officer with the San Bernardino National Forrest and says the lowered fire danger level will once again allow fires and barbeques at designated spots, as well as recreational target shooting.

"So you still can't go and pull out some rocks to make a rock ring and some wood and have a campfire in the middle of the forest in a dispersed fashion. You can do it at our open recreation sites. Now it is winter, so a lot of things are not open, but picnic areas that are open in lower elevation campgrounds, you can definitely take advantage," said Behrens.

Behrens also emphasized that even though there are relaxed restrictions and that it's winter, there are still risks."We still do take seriously preventing any fire starts because that helps keep our firefighters and our partners working on other projects such as prescribed burns and keeps them off the road and exposed to any traffic accidents, etcetera."

According to the national forest press release, any violations of fire restrictions can lead to a $5,000 fine for an individual and $10,000 for an organization.