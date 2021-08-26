South Fire Destroys At Least 4 Homes Near Lytle Creek

Fire Statistics Last Updated: 8/26/21 at 2 P.M.

Many firefighters have been deployed to the northern part of the state, says CalFire. Which means teams fighting the South Fire are spread thin.

Bennet Milloy is a CalFire Captain and told me, “So, we have some basically finite resources, which are engines and hand crews at this moment, and aircraft.”

He says firefighters are tired, with many having worked for a month straight, moving from fire to fire.

Weather is also making their job harder. Temperatures are expected to climb to 102 degrees. Captain Milloy said, “You have high or extreme temperatures like today with low humidity. It takes a lot of energy out of those crews, it dangerous for those crews, and it makes the fire want to stand up and take runs, which is challenging to the firefighters.”

As of mid-morning, 1000 residents had been evacuated. Evacuation Warnings are in effect North of Glen Helen, east of Sierra Ave/Lytle Creek Rd. and west of the 15 Freeway.

