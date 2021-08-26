© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local

South Fire Destroys At Least 4 Homes Near Lytle Creek

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published August 26, 2021 at 2:02 PM PDT
E9u0imgVkAMVrkyedit.jpg
San Bernardino County Fire
/
Twitter @SbCountyFire
San Bernardino County Fire vehicles parked near burnt terrain caused by the South Fire.

The South Fire near Lytle Creek is 0% contained and has destroyed at least 4 homes. The fire has burned more than 680 acres.

Fire Statistics Last Updated: 8/26/21 at 2 P.M.

Many firefighters have been deployed to the northern part of the state, says CalFire. Which means teams fighting the South Fire are spread thin.

Bennet Milloy is a CalFire Captain and told me, “So, we have some basically finite resources, which are engines and hand crews at this moment, and aircraft.”

He says firefighters are tired, with many having worked for a month straight, moving from fire to fire.

Weather is also making their job harder. Temperatures are expected to climb to 102 degrees. Captain Milloy said, “You have high or extreme temperatures like today with low humidity. It takes a lot of energy out of those crews, it dangerous for those crews, and it makes the fire want to stand up and take runs, which is challenging to the firefighters.”

As of mid-morning, 1000 residents had been evacuated. Evacuation Warnings are in effect North of Glen Helen, east of Sierra Ave/Lytle Creek Rd. and west of the 15 Freeway.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for 91.7 KALW in San Francisco, KFI AM 640 in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
