Local museum launches new summer program

The San Bernardino County Museum has launched its new “Chill with Us” summer passport program that is designed to get young learners to explore, engage, and earn rewards. Children who join Blizzard the Polar Bear and attend five museum programs will receive a meal voucher for Old Spaghetti Factory in Redlands.

The museum also offers indoor and outdoor STEAM Lab spaces with multisensory art experiences and Cart Talk Saturdays for children to learn local, natural, and cultural history. Volunteers and the education team work to answer all questions, guide hands-on demos, and highlight artifacts and specimens.

The Curator of Education, Eliana Zacarias, said that summers at the museum are all about “discovery, creativity, and family” and that this new program is “a fun way to reward young visitors for showing up, participating and making memories that last.”

Summer Chill Out Days will be every Saturday in July and August from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Picnic tables are available in the shaded outdoor courtyard on a first-come, first-served basis so that guests can enjoy tranquil desert gardens, a historic train, and mining exhibits.

The museum will also extend its hours for a Through the Decades Trivia Night on Friday, July 18 at 6:30 p.m. and Cosmic Nights on Saturday, August 30 from 7 – 10 p.m. to bring the summer to a close.

For more information about the San Bernardino County Museum, click the link on our website at kvcrnews.org.