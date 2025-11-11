Candidates for California Governor discuss health and equity at UC Riverside

Candidates for California Governor took part in a forum at UC Riverside last Friday that focused on health, equity and opportunity. Those who participated said the Inland Empire is essential to the state’s future growth and sustainability.

Four Democratic candidates — Xavier Becerra, Tony Thurmond, Antonio Villaraigosa, and Betty Yee — took part in the Health Matters forum, organized by eleven California health foundations, including The California Endowment, Blue Shield of California Foundation, the Inland Empire Community Foundation and The California Wellness Foundation. Organizers said the Inland Empire was chosen for its diversity and ongoing health care challenges.

The forum drew hundreds of people in person and was livestreamed in English and Spanish by NBC4 and Telemundo 52. It was co-moderated by NBC4 anchor Colleen Williams and Black Voice News publisher Paulette Brown-Hinds.

According to Williams, all declared candidates were invited to participate. Those who responded by the deadline were reviewed using objective criteria based on publicly available polling, fundraising, and campaign activity. KVCR confirmed that Democrat Katie Porter and Republican Chad Bianco declined to participate. Bianco is considered the frontrunner, according to a UC Berkeley poll released last week.

The candidates who did participate were closely aligned on issues such as the environment, climate change, mental health and homelessness.

Yee said companies driving the logistics and warehouse industries need to take more responsibility for their environmental impact and that the Inland Empire should diversify its economy. "I have just these great hopes and aspirations that we can make the Inland Empire the industrial climate technology capital of California."

Villaraigosa said tackling homelessness requires an approach that blends compassion with accountability. "So we have to have a balanced approach that doesn't criminalize, that is compassionate,” he said, “but that says, as an example, you don't have a right to sell drugs in front of cops. That's chaos."

Becerra said he would work with the federal government as governor but push back against any efforts to cut funding for programs like Medicaid. "We'll also then demand the federal government provide us with the resources that they have available, because we pay taxes and we want our fair share back," he said.

Thurmond, who recently moved to the Inland Empire, said he wants to expand health care access for all Californians.

"I see you. I understand what you're going through,” said Thurmond. “That's why I'm going to give you a tax break while we create good paying jobs, so you can continue to be a person who thrives here in the Inland Empire and throughout the state of California."

Foundation, non-profit leaders stress Inland Empire’s role in health and policy

Leaders of the organizing foundations said the forum highlighted the Inland Empire’s central role in California’s health conversation and praised candidates for addressing issues like health care access and equity.

Richard Tate of the California Wellness Foundation said the forum showed how philanthropy can bridge community needs and government policy. "Our convening power is an opportunity for us to continue to serve people, even beyond the dollars that we put into communities," Tate said.

Michelle Decker with the Inland Empire Community Foundation emphasized the need for ongoing engagement with the next governor.

"We need to build a relationship with the next governor and with the candidates over the next year. We're important, and we all need to stay engaged. It's really up to us to shape who's going to lead California and how they're going to lead it," she said.

Meanwhile, Pastor Samuel Casey with Congregations Organized for Prophetic Engagement (C.O.P.E.) said he was impressed by the candidates’ alignment on housing and health care, but says more work is needed on racial justice.

"Reparations has been on the table in a conversation for the African American community here in the state of California, in this region in particular," Casey said. "So I would love to see the next governor, in addition to all of the things that we talked about earlier, make a priority of California reparations, and listen not just around equity, but really parity for all Californians."

Casey also said that the Inland Empire should not be overlooked by any of the candidates.

"If you want to become the next Governor of the State of California, we're on the map. We matter. There's a major opportunity here in the region, and this was a signal today that the Inland Empire matters for the state of California," he said.

