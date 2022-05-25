KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
5/25 KVCR Midday News: Point in Time Count Shows More People Getting into Shelters, 1000 Books Before Kindergarten Campaign, CA Tesla Crashes, & More
- The newest Point in Time count of the homeless in Riverside County suggests more people leaving the streets and getting into shelters.
- Former Temecula attorney Edward Nowakoski is paying back funds he embezzled from his clients and the Southwest Riverside County Bar Association.
- Federal investigators probing California’s Tesla crashes.
- Tribes and environmental groups gathered outside the headquarters of the State Water Resources Control Board, submitting a petition demanding improved management of the Bay-Delta watershed.
- 1000 Books Before Kindergarten campaign kicks off at San Bernardino County libraries. More information at sbclib.org