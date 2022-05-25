© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/25 KVCR Midday News: Point in Time Count Shows More People Getting into Shelters, 1000 Books Before Kindergarten Campaign, CA Tesla Crashes, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 25, 2022 at 11:51 AM PDT
Midday News - Fast Traffic.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The newest Point in Time count of the homeless in Riverside County suggests more people leaving the streets and getting into shelters.
  • Former Temecula attorney Edward Nowakoski is paying back funds he embezzled from his clients and the Southwest Riverside County Bar Association.
  • Federal investigators probing California’s Tesla crashes.
  • Tribes and environmental groups gathered outside the headquarters of the State Water Resources Control Board, submitting a petition demanding improved management of the Bay-Delta watershed.
  • 1000 Books Before Kindergarten campaign kicks off at San Bernardino County libraries. More information at sbclib.org

Tags

Local newsHomelessness
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad