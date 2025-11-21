Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 11/21/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Since Riverside County supervisors have resisted creating an oversight panel for the troubled county Sheriff’s Department, voters may do it for them. A petition drive is underway to put the proposal on the ballot.

2. After a legal squabble with the owners of the historic Mission Inn got it evicted from the hotel, the separately operated Mission Inn Museum and gift shop is back in business. Where is it? Has it moved back into the hotel?

3. And lastly today, we remember Michel Nolan, beloved columnist for the San Bernardino Sun for 25 years. She passed away last week at age 81.

