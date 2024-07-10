San Bernardino artist worked to promote the region

Carl Rubin Schmidt was born on March 14, 1885 and began to sketch his local scenery at a very early age. He attended the Art Institute of Chicago in around 1910, and later worked as a men’s fashion illustrator and a commercial artist.

In 1924, Schmidt moved to San Bernardino, where he continued his art in a studio at the Harris building, and later a studio in his home. The San Bernardino Daily Sun hired Schmidt to sketch a perspective map and landscape for its 30th anniversary. He also created the cover art for the National Orange Show program in 1927.

From Riverside and Los Angeles, Schmidt had his art featured in shows and galleries where it would receive much praise and many awards. After his death in 1969, several of Schmidt’s works were preserved at the San Bernardino Historical Society at 796 N. D Street. These works show paintings of pioneers arriving in San Bernardino, watercolors, and his brochure art.