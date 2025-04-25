© 2025 91.9 KVCR

4/25 KVCR Midday News: Bishop Rojas leads special mass for Pope Francis in San Bernardino and top immigraton news from The California Newsroom.

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published April 25, 2025 at 11:49 AM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news run down at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Bishop Alberto Rojas will lead a special Mass this afternoon in San Bernardino to honor the late Pope, who passed away earlier this week at age 88. The service begins at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of the Rosary Cathedral. KVCR.

2. A federal judge in San Francisco issued a preliminary injunction Thursday, blocking the Trump administration from denying federal funds to sanctuary cities and counties. KQED.

3. The ACLU has asked a federal court to stop the government from cutting off legal services to families who were forcibly separated at the U.S-Mexico border during the first Trump administration. The California Newsroom.

4. California has some of the highest utility costs in the country, and advocates say lawmakers now have a chance to bring them down with a new package of bills. CapRadio.

5. Governor Gavin Newsom is suggesting two changes this year to the way the state saves money for leaner times. The research arm of the legislature says the Governor should be asking for more. CapRadio.

Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
