4/24 KVCR Midday News: Mountain Lion Bill Failed, Riverside Insect Fair, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The school board in Redlands voted in favor of a resolution to keep transgender students out of girls’ sports.

2. The University of California system won’t be able to afford to increase enrollment if planned state budget cuts move forward.

3. A bill that would have allowed licensed houndsmen to no-lethally chase away or haze mountain lions failed at the State Capitol.

4. Strange, exotic bugs will invade Downton Riverside Saturday.