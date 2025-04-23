Redlands school board passes resolution on transgender girls in sports

During a marathon meeting Tuesday night, the Redlands school board passed a resolution asking the CIF to keep transgender girls from participating on girls’ sports teams. The resolution passed 3-2.

Supporters of the resolution say CIF rules violate Title IX — a federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in public schools. They argue it’s not fair to make girls compete with transgender athletes who they say may be stronger.

Chino Valley Unified School District board President Sonja Shaw authored the resolution, and last week her school board unanimously passed it. She attended the Redlands meeting and commended the board for putting it on the agenda.

“I thank you guys. Your community showed up,” Shaw said.

Opponents of the resolution decried it as discrimination. Sam Trad, with Together for Redlands — a group that opposed the resolution — said it violates state law.

“The law on the books in the state of California makes it very clear that transgender girls, who are girls, can play girls sports,” Trad said during public comment. She said she’s worried the resolution will lead to expensive lawsuits.

Board members Candy Olson and Jeanette Wilson supported the policy and wore shirts emblazoned with the words “Protect Girls’ Sports.” Board President Michelle Rendler also voted for the resolution. The resolution does not change any district policies.

Dozens of people also weighed in on other proposals — one to ban all flags except the American and California flags, another to make it easier to remove books from the library, and one to censure board member Melissa Ayala-Quintero.

Olson requested the censure of Ayala-Quintero after an exchange at the April 8 board meeting. Olson alleged that Ayala-Quintero lunged at her after making a remark; however, Ayala-Quintero denies that claim. Olson, Rendler and Wilson voted to consider the censure. A censure is a formal admonition, but it does not remove a member from the board or affect their position.

Around midnight, after a six-hour meeting filled mostly with public comments, the board decided to continue the remaining agenda items at a later meeting.

