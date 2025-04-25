© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 4/25/2025

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published April 25, 2025 at 8:17 AM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. A San Bernardino City Council member has filed a claim against the city over an illegal use of the police department’s criminal records software to harm her election chances.

2. Redlands will give a deputy police chief nearly $872,000 to settle his whistleblower lawsuit.

3. The Inland Empire’s logistics economy may suffer under President Trump’s tariffs, according to regional economists.

4. And lastly today, residents of Riverside’s scenic Victoria Avenue neighborhood are protesting the plan for 49 homes that would replace an historic orange grove.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.
