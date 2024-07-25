© 2024 91.9 KVCR

7/25 KVCR Midday News: Goats Helping to Prevent Fires, Increase in Hot Pavement Injuries, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 25, 2024 at 11:17 AM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A herd of goats has been put to work by the San Manuel tribe to help prevent fires.

2. California delegates to the Democratic National Convention express support for Vice President Kamala Harris’ bid for top office.

3. Twelve people so far this summer have been treated for injuries related to hot pavement.

4. Comic Con International is kicking off in San Diego.
Shareen Awad
