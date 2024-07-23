© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

7/23 KVCR Midday News: Dems React to Biden’s Decision, Amazon Workers Protest Against Labor Practices, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 23, 2024 at 12:56 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Local Democrats react to Biden’s decision.

2. Workers at Amazon’s KSBD facility in San Bernardino walked off their job on Sunday to protest against alleged unfair labor practices.

3. A new score card on California’s public schools is out.

4. The largest trial court in the U.S. closes after ransomware attack.

5. Artists are taking things into their own hands to protect their work from generative AI.
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad