© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Audio Stream Maintenance on Sunday Morning - Click here for more Information

KVCR Stream Maintenance

Planned maintenance on equipment connected to the delivery of the 91.9 KVCR online audio stream is happening Sunday Morning, July 28th.

If you listen to KVCR Radio via this website, through a streaming service, or via the KVCR app, this message is for you. KVCR's audio stream will be interrupted at some point near or after 8:00am this Sunday. The maintenance period could range from a few minutes to a few hours but should be completed no later than mid-afternoon.

The over-the-air radio broadcast at 91.9 FM will not be affected.

We apologize for the inconvenience and will make every effort to minimize the length of this interruption.

Thank you.