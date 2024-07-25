KVCR Stream Maintenance

If you listen to KVCR Radio via this website, through a streaming service, or via the KVCR app, this message is for you. KVCR's audio stream will be interrupted at some point near or after 8:00am this Sunday. The maintenance period could range from a few minutes to a few hours but should be completed no later than mid-afternoon.

The over-the-air radio broadcast at 91.9 FM will not be affected.

We apologize for the inconvenience and will make every effort to minimize the length of this interruption.

Thank you.