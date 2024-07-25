KVCR Stream Maintenance
Planned maintenance on equipment connected to the delivery of the 91.9 KVCR online audio stream is happening Sunday Morning, July 28th.
If you listen to KVCR Radio via this website, through a streaming service, or via the KVCR app, this message is for you. KVCR's audio stream will be interrupted at some point near or after 8:00am this Sunday. The maintenance period could range from a few minutes to a few hours but should be completed no later than mid-afternoon.
The over-the-air radio broadcast at 91.9 FM will not be affected.
We apologize for the inconvenience and will make every effort to minimize the length of this interruption.
Thank you.