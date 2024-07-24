© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Disney employees avoid strike with possible new contract

KVCR | By Maile Palacios
Published July 24, 2024 at 2:30 PM PDT
On July 24, Master Service Council announced that their committee will recommend an agreement with Disney negotiators and their cast members. According to an article in the San Bernardino Sun, MSC is an alliance of four large unions that represents 14,000 Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney employees.

The cast members will vote on the agreement on July 29, which is a three-year contract that covers a wage increase, seniority premiums, and an attendance policy. The previous Disneyland contract, which expired on June 16, covered 9,000 employees. The Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney contract, with 5,000 employees, will expire on September 30.

MSC has been attempting to come to an agreement with Disney since April. Prior to a meeting with the Disney negotiators, union members were in favor of authorizing a strike.
