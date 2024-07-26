7/26 KVCR Midday News: Macy Fire threatens Lake Elsinore area and more news

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The Macy Fire has burned 135 acres near Lake Elsinore and is 15% contained.

2. Inland Empire athletes competing in 2024 Paris Olympics.

3. Jurupa Valley planning commission OKs Rio Vista plan near ancient oak tree.

4. Gig companies like Uber and Lyft can continue to classify their workers as independent contractors instead of employees...after a highly-anticipated ruling by the California Supreme Court this week.

