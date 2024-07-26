© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Audio Stream Maintenance on Sunday Morning - Click here for more Information
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

7/26 KVCR Midday News: Macy Fire threatens Lake Elsinore area and more news

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published July 26, 2024 at 12:46 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The Macy Fire has burned 135 acres near Lake Elsinore and is 15% contained.

2. Inland Empire athletes competing in 2024 Paris Olympics.

3. Jurupa Valley planning commission OKs Rio Vista plan near ancient oak tree.

4. Gig companies like Uber and Lyft can continue to classify their workers as independent contractors instead of employees...after a highly-anticipated ruling by the California Supreme Court this week.
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria