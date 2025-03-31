© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Student Stories
"Student Stories" is a collection of radio features created by UC Riverside students in the class "Local Public Radio Storytelling with 91.9 KVCR News" taught by Allison Wang.

Student Stories Introduction

KVCR | By Allison Wang
Published March 31, 2025 at 3:38 PM PDT

Allison Wang introduces the "Student Stories" series, comprised of features created by UC Riverside students in her class "Local Public Radio Storytelling with 91.9 KVCR News."

From KVCR News, it’s Allison Wang. During the past academic quarter, I have been a student facilitator with the R’Course program at UCR, where I created my own unique 1-unit class and taught it to other undergraduate students.

This course entitled “Local Public Radio With 91.9 KVCR News” guides students through the process of creating a radio feature, including interviewing a person of interest, building a story, and editing audio.

I created this course from start to finish, aided by R’Course Program Manager Dr. Jennifer Kavetksy, my faculty advisor Dr. John Medearis, and KVCR’s Program Director Rick Dulok.

Over the course of the next several weeks, the features that my students have created with air right here on 91.9. They’ve created amazing features that spotlight museums, local organizations, UCR clubs, and more!

Stay tuned! Allison Wang with KVCR.

Local News
Allison Wang
Allison Wang is an honors student at UC Riverside, double majoring in political science and public policy. She began working at KVCR during the Spring 2023 quarter through the UCR political science internship course, POSC198G - Field Work.
