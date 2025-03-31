Student Stories Introduction

From KVCR News, it’s Allison Wang. During the past academic quarter, I have been a student facilitator with the R’Course program at UCR, where I created my own unique 1-unit class and taught it to other undergraduate students.

This course entitled “Local Public Radio With 91.9 KVCR News” guides students through the process of creating a radio feature, including interviewing a person of interest, building a story, and editing audio.

I created this course from start to finish, aided by R’Course Program Manager Dr. Jennifer Kavetksy, my faculty advisor Dr. John Medearis, and KVCR’s Program Director Rick Dulok.

Over the course of the next several weeks, the features that my students have created with air right here on 91.9. They’ve created amazing features that spotlight museums, local organizations, UCR clubs, and more!

Stay tuned! Allison Wang with KVCR.

—

UC Riverside R'Course Program

R'Course: Local Public Radio Storytelling with 91.9 KVCR News