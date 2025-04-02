4/2 KVCR Midday News: Big Bear Eagles Now Have Names, Prop 35 Deadline Missed, New Metrolink Promotion, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The pair of celebrity eagles in Big Bear now have names: Sunny and Gizmo.

2. California voters overwhelmingly passed Prop 35 to increase pay to doctors of low-income patients, but the Newsom administration missed the deadline to implement it.

3. A 9-year-old girl died hours after going under anesthesia for a dental procedure in Vista.

4. Actor Val Kilmer has dies at the age of 65.

5. Experience Metrolink is a new promotion featuring complimentary tickets that can be used anytime within a 90-day period from the IE to anywhere in SoCal.