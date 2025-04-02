© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

4/2 KVCR Midday News: Big Bear Eagles Now Have Names, Prop 35 Deadline Missed, New Metrolink Promotion, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 2, 2025 at 1:31 PM PDT
Friends of Big Bear Valley

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The pair of celebrity eagles in Big Bear now have names: Sunny and Gizmo.

2. California voters overwhelmingly passed Prop 35 to increase pay to doctors of low-income patients, but the Newsom administration missed the deadline to implement it.

3. A 9-year-old girl died hours after going under anesthesia for a dental procedure in Vista.

4. Actor Val Kilmer has dies at the age of 65.

5. Experience Metrolink is a new promotion featuring complimentary tickets that can be used anytime within a 90-day period from the IE to anywhere in SoCal.
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad
More News