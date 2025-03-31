3/31 KVCR Midday News: Protests targeting Musk, Tesla showrooms; UC workers to strike this week

Here are today's news stories:

1. Protesters rallied across Southern California over the weekend to call for a boycott of Tesla over Elon Musk’s ties to the Trump administration. NPR and Associated Press.

2. Workers at the University of California will once again hold statewide strikes this week against the university over alleged unfair labor practices. KVCR.

3. California snowpack levels are slightly below average this year, according to the state's annual April 1st snow survey near Lake Tahoe. CalMatters.

4. The Trump administration has targeted the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, so advocates for people in rural communities are pressing California lawmakers to step in. California News Service.