© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

3/31 KVCR Midday News: Protests targeting Musk, Tesla showrooms; UC workers to strike this week

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published March 31, 2025 at 12:36 PM PDT

Here are today's news stories:

1. Protesters rallied across Southern California over the weekend to call for a boycott of Tesla over Elon Musk’s ties to the Trump administration. NPR and Associated Press.

2. Workers at the University of California will once again hold statewide strikes this week against the university over alleged unfair labor practices. KVCR.

3.  California snowpack levels are slightly below average this year, according to the state's annual April 1st snow survey near Lake Tahoe. CalMatters.

4. The Trump administration has targeted the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, so advocates for people in rural communities are pressing California lawmakers to step in. California News Service.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria