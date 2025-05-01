KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
KVCR Midday News 5/1: SART to Upgrade in Corona, RTA Expands Youth Ride Free Program, & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. Democratic state lawmakers blocked a proposal this week that would make it felony in California to solicit sex from 16 and 17-year-olds.
2. The SART is in for upgrades in the Corona area.
3. RTA will make changes, including expanding youth ride free program through Dec 31, 2026.
4. A bill aims to expand healthy food in food deserts.
5. A voter approved tax on sugary drinks has taken effect in Santa Cruz.