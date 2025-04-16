KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
4/16 KVCR Midday News: Trial for Line Fire Suspect Begins This Week, National Healthcare Decisions Day, & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. The trial for the man accused of starting the Line Fire starts this week.
2. An environmental group is suing the Inland Valley Development Agency over a proposed infrastructure plan.
3. Today is National Healthcare Decisions Day, a time to educate about advanced care planning.