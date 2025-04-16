© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

4/16 KVCR Midday News: Trial for Line Fire Suspect Begins This Week, National Healthcare Decisions Day, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 16, 2025 at 1:52 PM PDT
Shareen Awad

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The trial for the man accused of starting the Line Fire starts this week.
2. An environmental group is suing the Inland Valley Development Agency over a proposed infrastructure plan.
3. Today is National Healthcare Decisions Day, a time to educate about advanced care planning.

Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad
More News