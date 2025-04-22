© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

4/22 KVCR Midday News: IE Mourns Pope Francis, Putting Leftover Paint to Good Use, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 22, 2025 at 11:21 AM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. People across the Inland Empire are mourning the death of Pope Francis, who passed away Monday.

2. A slate of controversial items are on the agenda for the Redlands school board meeting today.

3. On Earth Day, one easy way to help the environment is to make sure leftover paint is put to good use.
