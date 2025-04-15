© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

4/15 KVCR Midday News: Breaking Down Riv Co Budget, Conservancies Across CA to Receive Wildfire Prevention Funds, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 15, 2025 at 12:49 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Due to soil containing elevated levels of lead after the Eaton Fire, the LA County Board of Supervisors will consider a motion today to allocate $3 million to help affected property owners conduct more detailed testing.
2. A new guide breaks down the Riverside County budget in a simple way. RivCo.org/budget
3. California officials just made about $170 million available for wildfire prevention.
4. Many farmers in the San Joaquin Valley say water restrictions, low commodity prices, and high input costs are making it financially unsustainable to maintain certain crops.
5. Thousands of spectators witnessed the air show at March Air Reserve Base over the weekend.
6. Elephants at San Diego Zoo huddle to protect calves during earthquake.
Shareen Awad
