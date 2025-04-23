© 2025 91.9 KVCR

4/23: KVCR Midday News: San Bernardino Ranks Among Worst in Air Quality, CA State Snake, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 23, 2025 at 1:00 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. San Bernardino has been ranked among the worst for air quality.

2. More than a hundred people showed up to weigh in on a slate of controversial agenda items last night at a school board meeting in Redlands.

3. A bill in the California legislature that aims to make menopause symptom treatment more accessible passed its first committee hearing today.

4. A bill to designate the giant garter as the California State Snake is on its way to the state Senate floor.
Shareen Awad
