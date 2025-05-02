Investigation into vandalism of Redlands church continues

About three weeks ago, swastikas were spray painted on the Ark Church. Redlands Police Department spokesman Carl Baker says they’re investigating. He would not comment on the details, but did say so far leads have gone nowhere.

Pastor Kevin O'Connor says grainy footage from a security camera shows a person walking between the two signs that were tagged.

The FBI is also reportedly looking into the matter. That’s according to two people in Redlands who say agents, who identified themselves as FBI, showed up at their homes to ask where they were on the night of the vandalism.

Both spoke to KVCR anonymously because they’re concerned for their safety.

They say the agents knew they support progressive political causes… and oppose Redlands school board policies championed by two conservative Christian board members. Those members, Candy Olson and Jeanette Wilson, both attend Ark Church. Pastor Kevin O'Connor helped them get elected.

The FBI would not confirm if they’re investigating.

