Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 5/2/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The St. Francis de Sales Catholic school in downtown Riverside is closing after 107 years, and saddened parents are trying to keep it open.

2. Two Inland Empire attorneys, a Riverside man and a San Diego woman, have been accused of running a Workers Compensation scheme that targeted Spanish-speakers.

3. Wildomar began towing dozens of illegally parked Black Series RVs after company owners failed to comply with a code enforcement order to remove them.

4. And lastly today, the Getaway Café, a popular pizza parlor at UC Riverside, closed after 28 years, to the disappointment of many students.

