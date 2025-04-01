© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

4/1 KVCR Midday News: UC Workers Strike Over Unfair Labor, Blue Envelope Program, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 1, 2025 at 2:46 PM PDT
Shareen Awad

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. UC workers will once again hold a statewide strike over alleged unfair labor practices.

2. IE lawmaker pushing for statewide Blue Envelope Program to improve interactions between law enforcement and individuals with intellectual disabilities.

3. Prison based program in CA aims to interrupt cycle of violence.

4. College students seeking paid gigs are encouraged to apply for internships at Sunnylands Center and Gardens that turn students into tour guides.

5. LA is getting a new pro sports team – The Riot.
Shareen Awad
