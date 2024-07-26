Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 7/26/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The Redlands City Council has approved a warehouse to be built on the site of the shuttered Pharaoh’s Lost Kingdom.

2. Four Riverside County elected officials who responded to a survey by UC San Diego said threats against public officials are the rule rather than the exception these days.

3. The Ontario council has approved plans for a giant sports complex in the south part of the city, where the zoning calls for homes.

4. And lastly, we remember Nati Fuentes, who opened the first childcare center on Riverside’s Eastside.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.