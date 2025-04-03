Bill Essayli appointed U.S. Attorney, endorses Lake Elsinore Councilwoman for vacant Assembly seat

The Trump Administration has appointed former Assemblymember Bill Essayli as the US Attorney for Southern California. Now Essayli is endorsing the Lake Elsinore councilwoman who is vying for his empty state assembly seat.

Essayli, who is a Republican, resigned from the state legislature on Tuesday and was sworn in as US attorney on Wednesday morning. He had previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney and deputy district attorney.

He said in a statement he wants to restore trust in the justice system and pursue those who cause harm to the country.

“I am honored that President Trump and Attorney General Bondi have placed their trust in me to serve as United States Attorney for the Central District of California,” said Essayli.

Lake Elsinore Councilwoman Natasha Johnson, who is a conservative Republican, announced she plans to run for Essayli’s vacant seat. She said in a statement she supports so-called parental rights and plans to protect public safety and promote economic growth.

“I’m running for State Assembly because California needs leaders who understand the struggles of everyday families, small business owners, and hard-working people,” said Johnson. “As a small business owner and a mother, I know what it takes to raise a family, build a business, and keep a family strong.”

Johnson was endorsed by Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco, who is running for governor, and District Attorney Mike Hestrin.

Bianco told KVCR in a statement that Johnson is a “proven leader and proven fighter” and a committed servant of the people of Lake Elsinore.

“I am very proud to support her as we look for [Essayli’s] replacement to continue our effort of restoring common sense to the state legislature,” said Bianco.

Bianco also said he’s extremely happy Essayli has been appointed as US Attorney, sharing that he believes the Central District of California “will be much better served with Bill at the helm.”

