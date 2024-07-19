UFCW Local 1428 oppose Kroger's proposed merger

Shoppers at Vons and Albertsons may soon be saying goodbye to 63 supermarkets in California, as Kroger plans to merge with Albertsons.

The United Food and Commercial Workers union members who oppose the merger have organized protests and meetings with grocery company representatives. The union has opposed the merger since its release in 2022, claiming it would harm shoppers, suppliers, and communities.

Mark Ramos, president of the UFCW Local 1428, explained potential consequences of the merger.

“For consumers, when there’s less competition, there’s no real incentive for the operator or the retailer to lower prices. So, that's what history has shown us, prices have increased when there’s less competition.”

Ramos also shared concerns over store employees, saying they’re often overlooked during these mergers.

“The disheartening part in all of this, and the part that always concerns me the most, is that the people who are never really considered are the people at the lowest end of the corporate ladder, and that is our members who work within those four walls, who none of this happens without them showing up to work everyday.”

The 25-billion dollar merger was announced in October 2022. However, according to the LA Times, in February of this year, the Federal Trade Commission sued to block the merger. The FTC claimed it would lead to higher prices and lower-quality products.

UFCW Local 1428 shared that hearings with a federal judge are scheduled for the end of July and into September to discuss the merger.

This story was made in collaboration with KVCR’s Maile Palacios.

