Local activists protest Norma Torres' attendance of Netanyahu's speech

Local organizers hung banners across the 10 freeway in Pomona early yesterday to protest Torres’ support of Israel’s war in Gaza.

Benjamin Wood is a member of Ontario United For Liberation, a group formed to protest the war.

He says they want Torres to support a ceasefire.

“We wanted to vote against these resolutions to send additional weapons to Israel. And we would like her to stop taking AIPAC money.”

Torres attended Netanyahu’s speech in spite of the protests.

A spokesperson for Torres said in an email Torres “regularly attends all ceremonial events or joint addresses of Congress.”