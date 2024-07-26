© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Audio Stream Maintenance on Sunday Morning - Click here for more Information

Local activists protest Norma Torres' attendance of Netanyahu's speech

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published July 25, 2024 at 3:30 PM PDT
Banners hung on Dudley Street overpass on 10 Freeway
Ontario United for Justice
Banners hung on Dudley Street overpass on 10 Freeway

Local organizers hung banners across the 10 freeway in Pomona early yesterday to protest Torres’ support of Israel’s war in Gaza.

Benjamin Wood is a member of Ontario United For Liberation, a group formed to protest the war.

He says they want Torres to support a ceasefire.

“We wanted to vote against these resolutions to send additional weapons to Israel. And we would like her to stop taking AIPAC money.”

Torres attended Netanyahu’s speech in spite of the protests.

A spokesperson for Torres said in an email Torres “regularly attends all ceremonial events or joint addresses of Congress.”

Congresswoman Norma Torres clapping as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walks in to address Congress.
C-SPAN Livestream
Congresswoman Norma Torres clapping as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walks in to address Congress.
News
Toni Lopez
See stories by Toni Lopez