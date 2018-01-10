Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Thursdays 2:00 and 6:30 PM --- Saturdays 4:00 PM
Lifestyles takes a fresh look at arts, culture and issues across our unique region. If it’s interesting and it’s here in the Inland Empire, it’s Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez on KVCR.
Latest Episodes
Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Comedian Carole Montgomery, who has been in the stand-up scene for over 40 years. Carole talks about all things comedy, including her comedic style and some of the challenges of being a female comic. Also on the show, Mayor’s Movie Moments is back! Lillian has a conversation with Scott Matas, the Mayor of Desert Hot Springs, about his favorite movies.
Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Twelve Camacho, Co-Founder and Operations Manager of Foster Army Animal Resuce. Twelve shares the non-profit's…
Today on Lifestyles, Lillian has a conversation with David Brennan, Founder and Executive Director of Vouch4Vets, a platform helping veterans and their…
Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Beverly Noerr, Executive Director for the Redlands Bowl. Beverly shares the exciting news that live performances…
June is Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month. On today’s show, Lillian speaks with flutist, journalist, and author Eugenia Zukerman. Eugenia was also the…
Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Dr. Stephanie Ryan, whose background is in chemistry and biology. Dr. Ryan uses her science knowledge to help…
Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Kristi Perez, Executive Director with Inspire Life Skills Training. Inspire is a local non-profit organization…
Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Jua-Nita Williams Houston, Chief of Mission Delivery with the Girl Scouts of San Gorgonio. Jua-Nita shares the…
On today's show, Lillian speaks with journalist, filmmaker, and TV host Brandy Yanchyk. Brandy talks about one of her newest projects Breaking Loneliness,…
Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Cal State University San Bernardino Art Professor Katherine Gray. Katherine was recently named Outstanding…