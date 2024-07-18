© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

July 18: Travel Expert and Host Rick Steves

By Lillian Vasquez
Published July 18, 2024 at 5:01 PM PDT

Today on Lifestyles, from the archives: Lillian speaks with television and radio host, author, and travel expert Rick Steves about his six-part miniseries Rick Steves Art of Europe, which looks at the entire span of European art history, beginning in prehistoric Europe, Egypt, and ancient Greece. Rick shares his experience shooting with a three-man crew all over Europe, capturing the story of Europe's art and architecture.

To learn more about Rick Steves Art of Europe, visit https://www.ricksteves.com/watch-read-listen/video/tv-show/art

Lillian Vasquez
