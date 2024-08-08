© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Local Interest
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

August 8: Kimberly Starrs of Inland SoCal United Way, Author Michelle Kearney Lopez

By Lillian Vasquez,
Shareen Awad
Published August 8, 2024 at 4:04 PM PDT

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Kimberly Starrs, President and CEO of Inland SoCal United Way, a nonprofit that offers support in education, health, and financial stability. It also operates the 211 database for Riverside and San Bernardino, and now the desert region as well. Also on the show, author Michelle Kearney Lopez discusses her children’s book Animal Magic: A Yoga Tale of Love & Unity. She shares the meaning behind the book and the social emotional wellness she hopes to promote in both children and adults alike.

For more information about Inland SoCal United Way, visit https://inlandsocaluw.org/

For more information about Animal Magic: A Yoga Tale of Love & Unity, visit https://www.michellekearneylopez.com/

Tags
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez LifestylesFeatured
Lillian Vasquez
LILLIAN VASQUEZ – KVCR 91.9 Radio &amp; KVCR-TV
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
