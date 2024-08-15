© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Interest
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

August 15: The Final Episode

By Lillian Vasquez,
Shareen Awad
Published August 15, 2024 at 3:43 PM PDT

After more than six and a half years of Lifestyles being on the air, this is the final episode. Over the years, host Lillian Vasquez has interviewed actors, authors, non-profits, local figures, musicians, artists, educators, and icons from decades past. The final episode of Lifestyles features clips from interviews that have aired over the years, including a conversation with actress and singer Lucie Arnaz, daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. While Lifestyles often presented an inside look into celebrity lives - the glitz and the glamour - it also showcased heroes of our local community... and everything in between.

We hope you enjoyed all of the stories as much as we have enjoyed telling them. We invite you to check out the archives to listen to the full interviews of the guests featured on this episode. Thank you so much to all of our wonderful listeners - and bye for now.

Tags
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez LifestylesFeatured
Stay Connected
Lillian Vasquez
LILLIAN VASQUEZ – KVCR 91.9 Radio &amp; KVCR-TV
See stories by Lillian Vasquez
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad