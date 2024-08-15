August 15: The Final Episode

After more than six and a half years of Lifestyles being on the air, this is the final episode. Over the years, host Lillian Vasquez has interviewed actors, authors, non-profits, local figures, musicians, artists, educators, and icons from decades past. The final episode of Lifestyles features clips from interviews that have aired over the years, including a conversation with actress and singer Lucie Arnaz, daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. While Lifestyles often presented an inside look into celebrity lives - the glitz and the glamour - it also showcased heroes of our local community... and everything in between.

We hope you enjoyed all of the stories as much as we have enjoyed telling them. We invite you to check out the archives to listen to the full interviews of the guests featured on this episode. Thank you so much to all of our wonderful listeners - and bye for now.