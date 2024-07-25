© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Local Interest
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

July 25: The Redlands Bowl & The Puente Project

By Lillian Vasquez,
Shareen Awad
Published July 25, 2024 at 3:30 PM PDT
Redlands Bowl Performing Arts / The Puente Project

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Beverly Noerr, Executive Director of Redlands Bowl Performing Arts. Beverly shares the lineup for their 101st festival season and the legacy of The Redlands Bowl, the longest continuously running summer music festival with no admission charge. Also on the show, Lillian has a conversation with Josefina Canchola with the Puente Project, State Director of the Secondary Program. Josefina shares how the Puente Project prepares students for higher education, improving the college-going rate of underrepresented students since 1981.

To learn more about the Redlands Bowl, visit redlandsbowl.org

To learn more about The Puente Project, visit https://www.thepuenteproject.org/

Tags
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez LifestylesFeatured
Lillian Vasquez
LILLIAN VASQUEZ – KVCR 91.9 Radio &amp; KVCR-TV
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
