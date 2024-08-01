August 1: Composer and Songwriter Richard Sherman

Today on Lifestyles, it's Lillian's conversation from 2015 with award-winning composer and songwriter Richard Sherman. Richard, along with his brother Robert, composed some of the most recognizable and cherished Disney music such as It’s A Small World and A Spoonful of Sugar. Richard talks about composing those classic songs and many more, and how he came to know Walt Disney himself. Richard Sherman died earlier this year, but his musical legacy lives on.

To view the animated version of this interview, visit https://video.kvcr.org/video/notes-of-nostalgia-a-conversation-with-composer-richard-sherman-wfsce1/

