Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

June 27: Musician and Actor Micky Dolenz of The Monkees

By Lillian Vasquez,
Shareen Awad
Published June 27, 2024 at 1:55 PM PDT
Paul Undersinger

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with musician, actor, director, producer, and author Micky Dolenz, who carries on the legacy of The Monkees as the last remaining member. Micky will talk about his start in show business as a child actor in Circus Boy, and eventually the creation of The Monkees for the 1960s television sitcom of the same name. The Monkees went on to become one of the most successful bands of the decade, with international hits such as "Last Train to Clarksville", "I'm a Believer", and "Daydream Believer”.

To learn more about Micky Dolenz, visit https://mickydolenz.com/home

