July 4: Actor Ed Begley Jr.

From the Lifestyles archives, Lillian speaks with actor, author, and activist Ed Begley, Jr. He talks about his roles, his game night with the Clintons, and his time on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. Ed recently released his memoir, To The Temple of Tranquility and Step On It. In it, he shares many amusing and poignant stories of his escapades with celebrities and talks about his drug and alcohol addiction. Last year, Ed was honored at the 13th Annual Experience, Strength, & Hope Awards for his service to the recovery community. Paula Poundstone, frequent panelist on NPR’s Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me, hosted the event.

For more information, visit begleyliving.com