June 20: Actor and Author Dean Butler

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with actor and author Dean Butler, who is well known for his role as Armanzo Wilder on Little House on the Prairie during the late 70s. Dean’s new book is "Prairie Man: My Little House Life and Beyond", a behind the scenes glimpse into his life and time on Little House on the Prairie which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Dean talks about his overall career, performing on Broadway, stories about his castmates, and his memoir.

For more information, visit https://deanbutler.com/about-me

