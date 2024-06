David Sprott, Dean of the Drucker School of Management at Claremont Graduate University shares details and insight about Peter Drucker and Drucker’s home located in Claremont, that is set up for virtual tours. Here is a link to the virtual tour: https://mpembed.com/show/?m=Rkeb6qEigwh&mpu=3042 Then Eliana Zacarias, Curator of Education shares details about the San Bernardino County Museum and some of their exhibits and events.