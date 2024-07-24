7/24 KVCR Midday News: Hawardan Fire Update, AQMD Receives Funding to Address Transportation Emissions, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A San Bernardino County judge has dismissed all charges against one of the defendants arrested for alleged violent acts at protests last year.

2. Riverside Fire Officials have upgraded losses in Sunday’s Hawarden Hills fire.

3. President Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race complicates Governor Newsom’s national ambitions.

4. AQMD received $500 million from the federal government to address transportation emissions.