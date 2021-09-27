Musically Speaking
San Bernardino Valley College Associate Professor of Music, Margaret Worsley hosts KVCR's new show, Musically Speaking which is focused on instrumental and classical music, along with music education. Musically Speaking is broadcast on 91.9 KVCR on the fourth Saturday of every month at 7:00pm and repeats the following Monday at 3:00pm.
Latest Episodes
-
In our debut episode of KVCR's new monthly show, Musically Speaking, Margaret Worsley speaks with Maestro Anthony Parnther of the San Bernardino Symphony about working through the pandemic and gets information about their upcoming season back in the California Theater. She also interviews Diane Mitchell, Artistic Director with the Hemet Concert Association about their upcoming season and live music back onstage in Hemet.