San Bernardino Symphony AND Hemet Concert Association

San Bernardino Valley College Associate Professor of Music, Margaret Worsley hosts KVCR's new show, Musically Speaking which is focused on instrumental and classical music, along with music education. In the debut episode, Margaret connects with Anthony Parnther, Music and Artistic Director of the San Bernardino Symphony and Music Director of the Southeast Symphony. The San Bernardino Symphony returns to the California Theatre for live concerts in October. She also speaks with Diane Mitchell, Artistic Director with the Hemet Concert Association about their upcoming season and close connections with young students and musicians as she shares about live music back onstage in Hemet.

Musically Speaking is broadcast on 91.9 KVCR on the fourth Saturday of every month at 7:00pm, and repeats the following Monday at 3:00pm.