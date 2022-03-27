© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Musically Speaking

Musically Speaking Episode 203 features the Principal Guest Conductor of the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra - Lesley Leighton

Published March 27, 2022 at 10:04 AM PDT
In Episode 203 of KVCR's Musically Speaking, Margaret Worsley catches up with newly named Principal Guest Conductor of the San Bernardino Symphony, Lesley Leighton. In addition to conducting the Los Robles Master Chorale since 2008, Leighton is a professor of music at CSUSB and a busy session singer with more than 100 movie credits. She'll lead the LR Master Chorale in their next concert on May 14th as well as portions of the SB Symphony's America The Beautiful outdoor concert July 2nd at San Bernardino Valley College.

