KVC-Arts
Sunday Evenings at 6:00 -- Tuesdays at 2:00pm and 6:30pm
Join host David Fleming for a program dedicated to Arts and Entertainment in our region, as well as the people and places providing it. Interviews with authors, producers, visual artists and musicians, spotlighting a classic album or a brand new release. From musical legends and icons - to players at the local level, from Broadway tours to Community theater, from the Hollywood Bowl to the Redlands Bowl.
Latest Episodes
On today's edition of KVC-Arts, David speaks with author, Raymond Straight. At the age of 97, he is still writing and publishing books. He has authored or co-authored biographies on Bob Hope, Rosemary Clooney, Lou Costello, James Garner, and Jayne Mansfield. You can find his books in most bookstores and online retailers.
On today's edition of KVC-Arts, David Fleming speaks with Nathan Goethals, CEO of Affordable Music Productions. Nathan talks about his musical background…
In today's edition, David Fleming welcomes back local Riverside guitarist, Peter Curtis. You'll hear more about his 2020 release featuring Ken Steele…
On today's edition, Shawn Michael Perry stops by to talk about new material coming out soon, and hopefully a tour which will bring him to this area soon.…
On today's edition of KVC-Arts, Maraget Worsley speaks with Dana Zimbric, Artistic Director and conductor with the California Chamber Orchestra. You’ll…
On this edition of KVC-Arts, David Fleming speaks once again to Ben Stewart, AKA Benjiphonik. And, once again, we’ll be counting down to the next video…
On today's edition on KVC-Arts, Lillian Vasquez speaks with musician BJ Thomas, who recently passed away at the age of 78. Lillian spoke with Thomas in…
In today's edition, David Fleming has a conversation with Joe Di Fiore, a regional multi-instrumentalist. Joe Di Fiore talks about his release, “Into the…
As KVC-Arts transitions from a one-hour show heard twice a week to being a half-hour show heard three times a week, we're revisiting a favorite. Author…
This edition of KVC-Arts begins with Lillian Vasquez in conversation with Misty Burrell, Interim Dean of Visual and Performing Arts at Chaffey College,…