KVC-Arts 5/18/25 - Golda Zahra - Upcoming Concert Series

Golda Zahra has been immersed in the world of opera since she was four. A polyglot, she’s able to capture nuance in performances which others may not be able to attain. It’s not ALL classical and operatic with Golda though. She also loves jazz, pop, broadway standards… even Madonna.

Having returned from Italy close to a year ago, where she continued her studies with amongst the most elite, Golda now has a series of concerts going from near the end of May through the summer. The first one is free and is coming up rather soon. The photo shows the concert starting at 6:30, but it’s highly, highly encouraged to arrive early. And for this one, you’re encouraged to bring a blanket, a lawn chair, a picnic lunch… Just come and enjoy a wonderful evening of wonderful performance!

David Fleming speaks with Golda about the series of concerts as well as a bit of her past.